OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $122.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $127.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $15,646,489. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,829,000 after buying an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.