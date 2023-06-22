Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $50.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

