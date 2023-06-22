StockNews.com Upgrades East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Hold

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EWBC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

