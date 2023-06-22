Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) a C$3.25 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 target price on Probe Gold (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Probe Gold Stock Performance
CVE:PRB opened at C$1.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Probe Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15.
About Probe Gold
