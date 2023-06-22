SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $251.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.42 and a 200-day moving average of $299.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

