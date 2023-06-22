Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) a C$6.50 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price objective on Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.50.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at C$3.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.97. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.47.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

