Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HAS opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hasbro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

