Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MARPS opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 85.15% and a return on equity of 144.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

