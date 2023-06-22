Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of MARPS opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.95.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 85.15% and a return on equity of 144.57%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
