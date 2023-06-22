StockNews.com Upgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to “Buy”

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $354.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.34. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.00.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,438.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,723,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

