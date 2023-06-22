BMO Capital Markets Raises Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target to $68.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $59.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

See Also

