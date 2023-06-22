Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. Hudson Global has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

