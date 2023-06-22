Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

