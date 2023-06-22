Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $236.36 on Monday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 9,439.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,812,000 after acquiring an additional 702,591 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nordson by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

