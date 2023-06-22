Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

