StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUMN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 64.29% and a negative return on equity of 159.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.