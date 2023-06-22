Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

