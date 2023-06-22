StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

