Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

