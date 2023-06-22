Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
