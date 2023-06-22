Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

