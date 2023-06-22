New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

