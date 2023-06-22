Berenberg Bank Increases NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 7,000

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($83.17) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($72.94) to GBX 7,500 ($95.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,700 ($85.73).

NXT opened at GBX 6,684 ($85.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,607.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,507.74. The company has a market cap of £8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 4,306 ($55.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,082 ($90.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($83.25), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($441,225.85). Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

