Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SURF. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Surface Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of SURF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Trading of Surface Oncology
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).
