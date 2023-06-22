Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SURF. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Surface Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of SURF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

