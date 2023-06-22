Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,000

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.07) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($50.54) price target on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($39.67) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,890.77 ($49.79).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,305.50 ($42.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,118.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,525.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,581.04. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,275.26 ($41.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,973 ($50.84).

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($46.37) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.72 ($10,572.90). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 479 shares of company stock worth $1,668,406. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.