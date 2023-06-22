Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) PT Lowered to GBX 400

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.76) to GBX 400 ($5.12) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCDO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,061 ($13.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.04) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.47) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 766.83 ($9.81).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 430 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 442.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 551.45. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 342 ($4.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 989.60 ($12.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

