Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ TYGO opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $27.00.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co

