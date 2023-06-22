Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Raised to $19.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after buying an additional 1,418,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,439,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 545,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,307,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,927,000 after acquiring an additional 924,365 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.