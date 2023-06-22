Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 468.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $311.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after buying an additional 315,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 110,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 345,286 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,254,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 167,528 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.