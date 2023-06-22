Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ACLX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -0.34.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,661,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,021,060 shares of company stock worth $89,533,319. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcellx by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

