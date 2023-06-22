Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.54) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s previous close.

Lords Group Trading Stock Performance

Lords Group Trading stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. Lords Group Trading has a 12 month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.11). The stock has a market cap of £101.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1,230.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lords Group Trading

In other news, insider Andrew Peter Harrison purchased 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000.25 ($95,969.61). Corporate insiders own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

