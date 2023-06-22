Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) PT Set at C$3.04 by Fundamental Research

Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) received a C$3.04 target price from analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 382.54% from the company’s current price.

Noram Lithium Stock Up 1.6 %

NRM stock opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 29.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. Noram Lithium has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.89.

Get Noram Lithium alerts:

About Noram Lithium

(Get Rating)

Read More

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.