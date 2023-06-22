Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) PT Set at C$3.04 by Fundamental Research

Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) received a C$3.04 target price from analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 382.54% from the company’s current price.
Noram Lithium Stock Up 1.6 %
NRM stock opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 29.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. Noram Lithium has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.89.
About Noram Lithium
