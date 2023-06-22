StockNews.com Downgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Hold

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $203.90 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $135.21 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

