Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Entegris stock opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,232.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Entegris by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Entegris by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

