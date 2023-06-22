Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKIN. BNP Paribas raised Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of SKIN opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 10.35. Beauty Health has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $16.02.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 365,790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 390.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

