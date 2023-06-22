BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.53 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.19.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $5,627,665 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

