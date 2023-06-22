Spectris (LON:SXS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,265 ($54.57) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($46.71) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($44.40) to GBX 3,870 ($49.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectris has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,817.50 ($48.85).

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,590 ($45.94) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,419.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,654 ($33.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.70). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,735.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,455.43.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

