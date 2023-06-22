US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

USFD stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $42.49.

Insider Activity at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,094 shares of company stock worth $985,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,753,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,708,000 after acquiring an additional 241,864 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in US Foods by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,552 shares during the period.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.