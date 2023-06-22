Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.