Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $113.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Science Applications International Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $87.57 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.