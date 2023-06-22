Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT at $442.67

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $442.67.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $416.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.47 and its 200 day moving average is $403.32. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

