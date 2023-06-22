Analysts Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $81.13

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR opened at $66.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 35.50% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $196,138.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $472,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,199 shares of company stock valued at $32,110,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in New Relic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in New Relic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in New Relic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

(Get Rating

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

