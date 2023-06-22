Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target at $214.56

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $592,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 156.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.