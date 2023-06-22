Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.93.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $175.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average of $180.66. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

