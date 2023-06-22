Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

NYSE:TRV opened at $175.29 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.66.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

