TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.