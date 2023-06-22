Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $181.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $183.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

