Truist Financial Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $60.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.59% from the stock’s previous close.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

