Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) to “Outperform”

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.58% from the company’s current price.

Studio City International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Studio City International in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Studio City International in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Studio City International in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000.

(Get Rating)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.