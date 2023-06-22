Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBR. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936,150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,666,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,634,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

