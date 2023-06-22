Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POR. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

