Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
QUOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Quotient Technology Stock Performance
NYSE QUOT opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $383.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 388.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Quotient Technology Company Profile
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Quotient Technology from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Quotient Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.