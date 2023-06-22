Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

NYSE QUOT opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $383.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 388.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

